ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area Ambulance conducted its Emergency Vehicle Operator Course and Emergency Vehicle Drivers Training (ECOV/EVDT) sessions at St. Marys Municipal Airport Sunday.
SMMA Manager Joe Kerchinski said was the airport’s first time being the host and one of the sponsors for the training.
“It’s the perfect location for them to have the space,” he said.
This is another way for the airport to stay involved in the community’s efforts, Kerchinski said, and also support first responders.
According to a release by SMAA, 20 first responders participated in lectures at Elkland Search and Rescue’s training room Saturday, where they learned about topics such as vehicle dynammics, maintenance and inspection, operations and safety. Then, they tested their driving skills safely on the “competency course” Sunday.
Students from EMT classes, St. Marys Area High School, SMAA, Fox Township Fire Department and Fox Township Ambulance Services and members of Elkland Search and Rescue all participated, according to the news release.
Some things drivers worked on included the use of mirrors, turning and rear positioning, backing, braking, depth perception and stopping.