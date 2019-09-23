Enrollment necessitated recent staffing changes at Oklahoma Elementary School, according to DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton.
Staffing assignments begin in the spring and are typically finalized prior to the end of the school year, said Benton after several parents voiced concerns about the changes at Oklahoma Elementary at last week’s board work session. After the meeting, via email, Benton further clarified what happened with the timeline when asked by the Courier Express.
“After late registration, we make adjustments if or when necessary. Our goal is to be effectively and efficiently staffed, said Benton. “This year, even after late registration, the kindergarten numbers remained within range of our class size goal and necessitated two teachers. The enrollment in third grade had consistently necessitated three teachers over the past three years. Just prior to and within the first few weeks of the school year, additional students registered for kindergarten and a few other kindergarten students were assigned to Oklahoma to meet their educational needs taking the total enrollment in kindergarten to 51 students.”
The exact opposite trend was experienced in third grade, said Benton.
“Over the past few months, the third grade enrollment dropped from 59 students to 52 students,” said Benton.
When Oklahoma Elementary Principal Tammy Cook received notification that another third-grader would be moving out of the area, taking the enrollment to 51 students, the decision was made to reassign one of the third grade teachers back to her previous assignment which was kindergarten, said Benton.
“This teacher was selected for kindergarten due to her experience, training and proven success,” said Benton.
During the work session, parent Melissa Gates made a comment that the entire school needs to be treated equally.
Benton stated enrollment is lowest at Oklahoma Elementary. The numbers at C.G. Johnson and Juniata elementary schools are very comparable. The numbers at Oklahoma are 254 whereas the numbers at Wasson Elementary are 395.
“So there’s a huge difference. However despite that difference when you say we should treat all the schools equally, we do,” said Benton. “Every elementary school has two Title teachers, two Title aides, two learning support teachers, two learning support aides. There was a comment made about emotional support. We also have two full-time emotional support teachers, two full-time emotional support aides, we also have a full-time behavior specialist that goes in to work with those students,” said Benton. “Honestly? we’re treating Oklahoma, we’re providing more supports to Oklahoma than the other schools, just because of the enrollment. There’s less of this concern.”
Benton said she understands the parents’ concerns and their perspective.
“It’s so important to me that you know how much we care about this. There is not an easy decision. We’re trying to be fiscally responsible and staff efficiently and effectively and this is not a closed case,” said Benton. “We will continue to monitor this. I can assure you that because the success of your children is the reason we are here.”