CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Conservation District on Thursday approved a revised final budget due to a $10,000 cut in its allocation from the Clearfield County Commissioners.
Director Susan Reed said since 2008, the commissioners have allocated $53,000 to the conservation district, but she was recently informed that the commissioners are reducing it by $10,000, down to $43,000 for 2019.
Reed said the conservation district already runs a lean budget and said there is nowhere they can cut in the budget without reducing staff. Instead, she recommended transferring $10,000 from savings to cover the shortfall, especially with it being this late in the process.
Reed said she couldn’t say how much the conservation district will have left in savings after the $10,000 transfer, but she said it will have enough to cover the transfer and have a little left over in case of an emergency such as an equipment failure.
Chairman Mike Kennis agreed with transferring the money from savings to cover the budget shortfall in 2019, but said if the cut continues in 2020 they will have to determine an alternative.
Director Joe Kendrick asked Commissioner Tony Scotto if the commissioners looked at other areas to cut since the conservation district does a lot of important work and brings in a lot of grant money to the county.
Earlier in the meeting it was reported the conservation district brought in $741,861 in grant funds to Clearfield County in 2018. Much of the grant funds are for stream cleanups, dirt and low volume road improvements and agricultural services.
Scotto said the county is facing a significant budget deficit this year and the commissioners had to make some difficult decisions. Scotto added that the conservation district isn’t the only agency that is being cut; he noted the commissioners cut the allocation for Clearfield County Industrial Development Authority/Clearfield County Economic Development Corporation (Clearly Ahead) by 38 percent.
He said there are some areas they can’t cut, such as Children, Youth and Family Services because the county has to find placement for children in dangerous homes.
Scotto said much of the increase in costs is due to a spike in crime due to high numbers of drug crimes. And the higher crime rate is increasing costs of housing inmates at the jail and CYS costs because parents of children are being arrested for drugs.
The conservation district’s budget is a balanced budget and calls for $398,254 in spending and income. Most of its expenses — $351,550 — are for wages and benefits. Other costs include liability insurance $5,800, Workman’s Compensation $2,000, office supplies $2,600, postage $1,300, telephone $3,000, cell phone $2,100, audit expense $4,200, directors expense $2,740, computer backup fee $1,200, National Association of Conservation Districts dues $775 Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts dues $1,925, computer software and repairs $800, no till drill repairs $800, garage rent $4,800, hospitalization incentive $6,000, hospitalization incentive for manager $5,338.
Most of the conservation district’s income is from state grants/reimbursements for employee salaries including $22,350 for the manager, $46,225 for a technician, $38,066 for the Chesapeake Bay technician, $14,000 for the Nutrient Management technician, $45,250 for the Watershed Specialist Technician, and $21,153 for the second conservation specialist.
Other sources of income include $40,000 for administering the Dirt and Gravel road program, $25,000 for administering the Low Volume Road program, and $28,000 for National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits.
Kendrick moved to approve the budget but wanted it noted that the conservation district is doing its part to assist the county during these difficult economic times. The budget and the $10,000 transfer from savings was approved unanimously by the board of directors.
