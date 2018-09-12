DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District has recently been taking action over indoor environmental quality concerns identified at the DuBois Area High School.
"The DuBois area, along with most of the eastern seaboard, has been experiencing higher than normal rainfall amounts over the course of the summer," Superintendent Luke Lansberry stated in a letter posted on the district's website. "As a result of the increased amount of rainfall, combined with the higher than normal humidity levels in our area, DuBois Area High School has taken a proactive approach to monitor and measure indoor environmental quality."
During the process, Lansberry said the district has identified three classrooms it believes may have indoor environmental quality concerns.
"Students and staff within these classrooms have been relocated within the building," he said in the letter. "An indoor environmental quality specialist from Mountain Research, LLC., was contacted for consultation. An inspection and sampling was completed along with a recommendation made by the professional to do full room cleanings in each identified area."
On Monday, the district website provided an update to the situation.
"The three classrooms were professionally cleaned over the weekend and once cleaning was completed, commercial grade dehumidification and Hepa-filtration was initiated after cleaning and continues to occur," according to the website. "This morning (Monday), air samples were collected in the affected rooms by Mountain Research officials, and the results of the air sampling should be available tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday). Assuming the air sampling results indicate no further impact, then the classrooms will be re-opened for normal use following the recommendation of our contracted Indoor Air Quality Specialist from Mountain Research, LLC."
"Since our area has received a significant amount of rain over the past few days, maintenance staff will diligently continue to inspect the schools for evidence of moisture intrusion and any signs of elevated humidity in any of the occupied rooms," the website stated. "If any of our employees observe signs of moisture intrusion, including standing water, they should notify administrative and maintenance staff immediately."
"Our approach is focused on ensuring the best possible learning environment for students and staff," Lansberry said. "The indoor environmental quality specialist that we have contacted will support our efforts in managing temperature, humidity, and overall air quality. In addition, we will complete monitoring in other areas throughout the school."
The district will continue ongoing communication through its website.
"We are taking every precaution necessary," according to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.