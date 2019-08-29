LUTHERSBURG — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency held a public hearing in Luthersburg Tuesday concerning a permit extension of the Underground Injection Control Class II-D Disposal Injection Well for Brady Township, Clearfield County, issued to Windfall Oil & Gas, Inc.
More than 30 people attended the hearing, with nine providing comments. Elected and public officials, representing Brady Township, DuBois City, Sandy Township and Clearfield County Commissioners, were in attendance. State Rep. Matt Gabler provided written public comments to the EPA prior to the hearing.
EPA officials, including Kevin Rowsey, James Bennett and David Rectenwald, opened the hearing and explained the hearing process and the permit guidelines to protect, to ensure the highest level of protection for quantity and quality of Underground Sources of Drinking Water (USDWs) and to control contamination with strong enforcement guidelines. The EPA officials explained that they are not overseeing the siting or the noise nuisances. They do require UIC permit applications to meet state and local laws.
Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel’s testimony centered around the seismic issue because the original permit application observed seismic activities spreading all over the country and into Lawrence, Pennsylvania. Sobel discussed the history of Pennsylvania and the coal industry activities with mining and blasting affecting homes and said what was learned should be applied to new industries and the injection of waste as this is causing the earth to move.
Sobel said the commissioners “are not enemies of the natural gas industry.” However, he said, the commissioners believe better ways are available to deal with wastewater as injection is a 19th/20th century-old technology. He challenged the EPA to lead the way to enhance the industry into the 21st century by recycling the wastewater. He said the commissioners hope the does not grant an extension on this permit.
Commissioner Antonio “Tony” Scotto focused his presentation on the location in a residential area with well water close to fault lines and the concerns with studies.
This is still close to well water and should be a consideration as they are worried about that,” said Scotto.
Darlene Marshall presented 69 written public comments and a binder of evidence with additional knowledge learned over the last seven years after the last EPA public hearing in 2012.
Marshall’s comments explained why the permit extension should not be granted and focused on six main concerns that now exist with the permit extension.
First, Marshall said no maps are on file at the library with the latest UIC permit application and the Environmental Appeals Board ruled that a 1-mile map was never provided originally by the applicant to the EPA.
“If basic information is not provided by an applicant at the beginning of a process, how will the public trust the EPA and the applicant through the implementation process?” said Marshall.
Secondly, Marshall said the EPA UIC permit application didn’t incorporate the DEP revisions that updated the permit to address deficiencies. The only thing updated was chemical sheets that provide additional concerns for residents as one chemical is on the PA Right-to-Know List and one requires a minimum of a one-half mile evacuation for emergencies.
“The updated (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection) DEP emergency plan is not even provided, which the DEP plan still lacks basic emergency contacts for Brady Township,” said Marshall. “An emergency plan should work with the local area responders input and inform the public of the process in the event of an emergency.”
Third, the financial assurances listed in the UIC permit application show no administrative record of having been updated as the bank listed is no longer in operation, said Marshall.
Marshall’s fourth concern was the calculations for the Zone of Endangering Influence (ZEI) have never been provided during the public review process even when the EPA administrative record shows the request to the applicant, Windfall. Thus these calculations were not able to be reviewed by the public. The review of an expert for Marshall of the EPA calculations provided upon request previously shows that the faults in the Zone of Endangering Influence were never calculated into the formula used.
Marshall explained her binder provided additional details and exhibits demonstrating further concerns, especially the affidavit by Daniel Fisher a professional Hydrogeologist of Wetstone Solutions, LLC detailing the reasons this UIC permit shouldn’t be permitted or extended.
The fifth concern, according to Marshall, was that Tim Keister has provided public comments to the EPA during this process that explain a disposal injection well use is no longer necessary as the ability now exists to handle this waste.
Marshall then explained that the plugging of the six deep gas wells in the same formation being used for this waste are questionable. The Carlson Well Record demonstrates only a partially plugging and the Ginter Well affects her neighbors’ private water wells as evidenced by exhibits.
“After almost 10 years of dealing with the issuance of this permit, I believe the only reason this UIC Class II-D disposal injection well is still not operating is that God has heard the prayers of us the people in this community and provided us time through the government process of appeals at the federal (EPA) and state (DEP) levels,” said Marshall. “It is now time for the EPA to listen and hear the people to change the normal permit process to not only take public comments and review them, and now it is time to listen to the people and deny the extension of this EPA permit.”
Marianne Atkinson based her testimony based on a letter in the 2012 EPA record from Michael Hoover of Windfall Oil & Gas.
“If the injection well is constructed and contaminates the drinking water wells in its residential neighborhood, it could be a disaster for the EPA and the gas drilling industry,” said Atkinson. “Contamination of USDWs (Underground Sources of Drinking Water) could make it difficult for future permits to be granted for Class II-D Disposal Injection Wells, especially in residential areas.”
Atkinson cited a 2012 public hearing testimony letter written to the EPA by Hoover, dated Dec. 12, 2012, as her first exhibit, which was two days after the EPA public hearing on Dec. 10, 2012.
“It may lead some people to have the opinion that he is possibly unethical, incompetent and unreliable. Clean drinking water is at stake,” said Atkinson. “Mr. Hoover said in this letter that, ‘several testimonials stated that Highland Street is a residential area. The project area is not zoned as residential … (because) there is no zoning ordinance on file for Brady Township. Additionally, only one residence of Highland Street can be seen from the proposed wellhead at an approximate distance of 1,100 feet.’”
“An area does not have to be zoned as residential to have approximately 17 homes within the one-fourth mile area of review, with many more homes just outside the area of review,” said Atkinson. “Just because Mr. Hoover can only see one house from the proposed wellhead does not mean that there are not more homes nearby. The disposal injection well will be situated near the top of a hill, making it difficult to see over the crest. There are actually 14 homes within 1,000 feet of the proposed wellhead, as can be seen on a DEP well location plat map.”
Hoover’s letter also said that the testimony at the EPA hearing indicated that his proposed monitoring program was not possible since he was denied continued access to two of the private water sources that were recommended as monitoring points in the hydrology study.
“Mr. Hoover never asked my husband, Richard, and I if we would let our water well be a monitoring point, which we would have agreed to,” said Atkinson. “There are many other neighbors who could have also been asked and were not.”
Richard Atkinson said that his water well is only 900 feet away from the Disposal Injection Well and that he is not opposed to an injection well as his approach has been to make the well safe as much as possible. He explained that the lowest USDW at 800 feet is not to be fractured. Then he cited articles by George King on drilling and an open annulus has a pressure that the annulus pressure can be known.
Atkinson questioned who is overlooking the application of the design of the well to define if it uses an open or closed annulus. Atkinson said his goal is to guarantee private water well protection in the event the Disposal Injection Well fails.
“This permit has been an issue for a decade and has serious flaws,” said Nancy Moore. Then she questioned the jurisdiction, “with DEP on the surface and EPA on the subsurface. Do they share information? Can you tell us who has the final determination? DEP permit refers to safeguards that are not very encouraging. The permit conditions in effect to prevent continuous operation of the well are not reassuring. The EPA emergency documents are lacking and don’t even include the DEP details.”
In case of a failure at the well site, the DEP permit documents mentioned Brady Township Supervisors and Adrian Fire Company would be notified, said Moore.
“Could the supervisors haul hoses, put out fires, or stop leaks?” Moore said. Fire companies are dispatched from the county Emergency Management Call Center. Adrian Fire Company in Sandy Township is the furthest fire company from the site. The Notice of Incomplete Application dated June 3, 2016 lists eight deficient issues. She could not find a document available to the public where the applicant addresses these issues.
“In the opinion of reasonable persons, the assurances in this permit are seriously lacking particularly in an area with homes and water wells,” said Moore. “EPA and/or DEP whoever has the final say, these well permits are deficient and should be denied. When health, safety, and quality of life are involved, just okay is not good enough.”
Randall Baird Sr. called this, “A toxic frack waste injection well.” Then he explained that he worked for Schlumberger and had experience with the industry.
“Many comments and concerns for the opposition of this ill-conceived project have been submitted previously and I’m sure are available for your review,” said Baird. “Those comments and serious concerns are just as valid today as they were during the last hearings about this toxic well. This has been a long and arduous battle to protect and preserve our clean air, pure water, quiet community setting and the sanity and safety of all who live in this area, not just the residents of Highland Street Extension. No one wants these types of toxic, contaminating ventures in their communities, near schools, near valuable water resources and homes. We strongly urge the EPA to deny Windfall Oil and Gas the extension of this permit and relieve the stress, anxiety, and threats residents have endured for many years.”
The final comment was made by David Mikelonis, who explained how the injected fluids would trespass far beyond the Disposal Injection Well and go where for future years.