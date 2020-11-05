FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Council received a response from the Environmental Protection Agency regarding a previous email sent to them, and are hoping to set up another meeting with them.
The council had complaints about the EPA taking too long with the redevelopment of the Jackson China site, and its use of the word “contaminated” when describing the site keeping interested buyers away.
“They’re pretty much telling us that we are going to have to abide by what they’re saying, and they want to know if you would want to meet with us again,” said Cindy Fritz, the borough manager.
She provided each of the members of council with a copy of the email that was sent by the EPA. Fritz had not replied back to the email, wanting to bring the information to council for a decision on what to say back.
Council Consultant Lu Inzana said there was one particular gentleman Fritz had spoken too who was really pushing to meet with the council, but did not know what good it would do.
“I don’t know what more they could bring up than what they’ve brought up numerous times, and I don’t know what more we can say to them as to how we feel about this whole thing,” Inzana said.
He said it was up to council, and that Fritz would make arrangements if council decided they wanted to speak with them. He said maybe something new would come of it, or maybe it wouldn’t.
“I don’t want to get into a situation with the EPA that they feel that we were hostile, or we don’t want to discuss things with them or set that standard. That’s not our purpose. Our purpose is to try to fill that property, as we’ve been saying all along, with some viable industry or commercial whatever it may be,” Inzana said.
Council President Kevin Reynolds suggested tabling the issue until the next meeting so the council could take the time to read the email and come to a decision. He also said they could wait until after the holidays, then contact them if they would like to meet with them.
According to Inzana, the EPA said the borough can search for buyers, and they can sell the property if they find someone who wants to buy it. He still worries the EPA will block them from selling if they get an interested party.
Inzana said there is an agreement with the EPA and DEP that they can go on the property, and can sell it. He also said having a set timeline would be helpful, so the council has an idea of when the EPA will finish the work it still wants to do. He said when it’s provided a timeline before it hasn’t stayed with it.
The discussion was tabled until the next meeting.