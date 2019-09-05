Windfall Oil & Gas, Inc. has withdrawn its request for a permit extension of the Underground Injection Control Class II-D Disposal Injection Well for Brady Township, Clearfield County, according to Kevin Rowsey of the EPA.
The request for modification was withdrawn Tuesday, said Rowsey, noting the current permit remains in effect until July 30, 2020.
On Aug. 27, more than 30 people attended a public hearing at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg, with nine providing comments in opposition of the extension. Elected and public officials, representing Brady Township, DuBois City, Sandy Township and Clearfield County Commissioners, were also in attendance. State Rep. Matt Gabler provided written public comments to the EPA prior to the hearing.
“We received many thoughtful comments regarding the permit modification and the public hearing on 8/27/2019 was well attended by members of the community,” said Rowsey, via email, thanking those attending for being an active participant in the federal UIC permitting process.
Windfall does have the opportunity to renew their permit, according to Rowsey. In accordance with a section of Windfall’s permit, they must reapply at least 100 days before their permit expires which is on July 30, 2020.
“This is good news for now until we see if Windfall decides to reapply for an EPA permit extension in the future,” said Duane Marshall, a longtime opponent of the injection well and one of those who attended last week’s public hearing. “My wife is still going through the process of a DEP (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection) appeal that will be heard in front of the Environmental Hearing Board on Sept. 30, 2019.”