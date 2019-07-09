An Erie man has been charged by DuBois City Police after reportedly being apprehended in the city with two pounds of methamphetamines and other drugs on June 29, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Charles Aaron Best, 36, 137 W. 2nd St., Erie, has been charged with a felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities with the intent to promote, five felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a police officer on patrol traveling north on DuBois Street behind a red Toyota Paseo became suspicious because the driver of the Paseo was traveling approximately 15 miles per hour in a posted 35 miles per hour area. The officer followed the vehicle from Parkway Drive to the parking lot of a local bar. The driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle as the police officer exited his and started walking towards the officer. Questioned by the officer, she stated that she was going to the bar to buy beer.
The police officer also saw a man seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The driver told the officer she did not know the passenger and was only giving him a ride, but did not know where yet. The passenger, later identified as Best, said he was on probation and also is the subject of an active warrant, the affidavit said. Police confirmed he was sought under two active warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. When police patted Best down he reportedly admitted to having a marijuana roach but when asked to retrieve it, he pulled out a white rolling paper with no marijuana.
Asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Best reportedly said there was a battery under the front passenger seat where he was sitting that contained ecstasy, the affidavit said. The driver agreed to a search of the vehicle and the police found a battery under the front seat containing 22 ecstasy pills. A black computer case was located behind the driver’s seat and inside the case officers reportedly found multiple bundles of brown paper baggies, multiple clear zip-loc baggies, one blue Blistex container with a small amount of crystal-like substance and one clear plastic jar wrapped in black tape that contained 24 grams field weight of white powder believe to be cocaine, a clear ziploc baggie that contained 6 grams field weight of crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a small clear baggie of raw marijuana with a field weight of 2.7 grams, three empty ziploc baggies, and two white unidentified tablets.
A black backpack was also found in the rear seat. The backpack reportedly contained five white plastic bags of crystal-like substance believed to be meth for a total field weight of 584 grams (1.2875 pounds), white folded paper with a brown powder substance believed to be heroin, 24 grams field weight of raw marijuana, multiple clear plastic baggies and one piece of steel wool, the affidavit said.
Before Best was placed in the patrol vehicle, police found $818 in the front pockets of his pants, the affidavit said. Once inside the police car, Best allegedly told the police that there was “a little over a pound” of methamphetamine in the vehicle. He allegedly said he had gotten the meth in Erie two days earlier and was selling it to make payments on his fines. He reportedly said he obtained two pounds of meth to come to DuBois to sell. He allegedly acknowledged paying $5,000 for one pound of meth and was “fronted” another pound. When asked how he obtained the money in his pockets, Best allegedly acknowledged he obtained it from selling the meth.
Best is confined in the Clearfield County Jail and bail was set at $250,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at Ford’s office.