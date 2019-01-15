DuBOIS — A 28-year-old Erie man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman in the parking lot of a DuBois hotel, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Timothy James Hatcher of 1160 E. 30th St., Erie, has been charged by DuBois City Police with two misdemeanor counts of assault and a summary count of harassment as a result of an incident which occurred Jan. 10.
Police were called to the Comfort Suites on Lakeside Avenue for a report of an assault, according to the complaint.
When they arrived, officers contacted Hatcher in the parking lot. He stated he was there with his girlfriend and denied assaulting her.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, police then contacted the victim, who reported that she and Hatcher got into an argument “last night and she left the room for awhile.” She said she returned to the room and Hatcher refused to open the door for her.
Finally, around 1 a.m., she was allowed back in the room and Hatcher then allegedly began a physical assault. Between 1 and 7 a.m., Hatcher slapped her across the face several times causing a bruise, pulled out several of her dreadlocks, punched her in the neck and bod,y and repeatedly slammed her on the bed, all causing her pain, according to the affidavit.
The woman attempted to flee the room, but was blocked and held down so that she was not able to leave or summon help, According to the affidavit. which stated Hatcher laid on her to keep her from leaving.
Hatcher told the victim that he would “break her face,” that he would kill her, all while assaulting her and keeping her in the room against her will, according to the affidavit.
Police said the victim was four months pregnant at the time.
Hatcher was being held in Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at Ford’s office.
