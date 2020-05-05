RIDGWAY — An Erie man faces assault and harassment charges in connection with a physical altercation with two people in April.
Evan Michael Gabor, 25, of Erie, is charged with simple assault, trespassing, harassment and criminal mischief, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office April 27.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department received reports of an altercation that occurred at 245 Run Off Road April 14. The victim reportedly met Gabor at the door of the residence and told him to leave. He allegedly refused and pushed them.
A second victim came to the aid of the first to try and break up the fight, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and Gabor allegedly punched him in the face, causing injury. During the alleged altercation, Gabor allegedly slammed the second victim on the hood of his 2012 Subaru Impreza, causing damage to it.
The first victim reportedly told police he discovered Gabor was using controlled substances in the residence April 13, which is when he told him to leave. Gabor told police he understood the request and would cooperate, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Gabor’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27 at Martin’s office.