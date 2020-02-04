PUNXSUTAWNEY — Erik Salna, this year’s Meteorologist Hall of Fame inductee, had a message of hard work and passion for the crowd who filled the Weather Discovery Center Saturday afternoon.
“To join such a prestigious group, it really is awesome,” Salna said as he accepted his place in the hall of fame.
Salna is involved at the Florida International University with all hazards and natural hazards research. He said his main area of focus is with hurricanes, using the university’s wall of wind facility which can create up to category five hurricane conditions.
“We build structures, and we get to blow them apart. It’s a great job, and I love talking to the kids and students, because when you get into careers in STEM education, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Salna said.
He said during milestones like the honor he had just accepted it causes him to take a step back and remember all he has accomplished. He said it has been a great career and a blessing to him. He reflected on his interest in weather first beginning when he was still a child, when lightning struck just outside his bedroom window, scaring him.
“It’s a common denominator with meteorologists. They get bitten by that weather bug when they’re a little kid... Fear then eventually grew into a fascination and interest,” Salna said.
He talked about the fascination he had driving him to go to school for meteorology. He said he is thankful to be in a field about which he is passionate. He encouraged the children in the audience to work hard for their passion and make their dream come true.
“No matter what your passion is, it doesn’t have to be science... work hard, study hard, make your dream come true as well. One day you can talk to a group like this for the fascinating work that you do,” Salna said.