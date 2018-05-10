PUNXSUTAWNEY — Escape Room Punxsutawney, an interactive and entertaining experience for groups and families, will close at the end of the month.
Co-owner Andrea Crawford partnered with her mother, Tammy Carulli, to run Escape Room Punxsutawney about two years ago. Although it has been successful with the public, it’s become too difficult to coordinate with their new schedules, since Crawford has taken on a new job and Carulli will be relocating during the winter season.
An escape room is considered an interactive puzzle game involving themed rooms and tricky situations. Players attempt to navigate themselves through different challenges, like finding hidden objects, breaking codes or solving problems, having to work as a team to reach their goal of completing the puzzle before the clock runs out.
“It’s like a big scavenger hunt mixed with ‘Clue’ and ‘Guess Who,’” Crawford said.
Escape rooms are typically found in vacation spots and touristy destinations, which is where Crawford encountered her first one.
“We both have just been really creative throughout our lives,” she said of herself and Carulli. “So, we thought this was something fun we could do. It challenges the brain and it’s a fun activity for families to do together.”
Creating the escape room themes has been a bonding activity for her and her mom as well, Crawford said, while giving them the opportunity to meet many new people in the area.
Not only does an escape room give you the whole entertainment and educational experience, but it helps you learn more about the people you do it with, Crawford said.
“It’s something that works on your communication and challenges you to see how well you can work together,” she said.
Several different types of groups have taken on the challenge, including bachelor parties, Boy Scouts, youth groups and more.
Crawford said 80 percent of typical escape rooms lock you in a room and make you figure your way out, but that wasn’t their intention at this one. Each room in the Punxsutawney facility has a theme and a mission, such as stealing Indiana Jones’ journal in the Indiana Jones room, or mixing chemicals together to make an antivirus in the virus room, Crawford said. Many people who go through the escape room are often surprised at how difficult it can be.
Running a game experience like this takes major creativity and people skills, Crawford said, like knowing what riddles people will find both fun and challenging.
“We really take pride on how complex yet linear our games are,” she said. “We are told all the time by people who have played that we are the best escape room they’ve experienced.”
Although the escape room will close after Memorial Day, Crawford said they are still offering to do “pop up,” events when their schedules permit them to do so. This would include setting up private puzzles in people’s homes for special occasions like parties or fundraisers.
Escape Room Punxsutawney is currently located in the Nomadic Trading Company building, 400 N Walnut St. Because the concept is unfamiliar to many people, it may be a difficult business to sell or even start up again.
But, if someone is willing to put the time and work and creativity into it, having an escape room locally can be a lot of fun and a popular outlet for families, Crawford said.
Although they are sad to see their small family business go, Crawford said they are grateful for the success they have had in the past couple of years, and hope they may see another local escape room in the future.
“We are very thankful to all the customers who have came to support us, and everyone who has come back time and time again,” she said.
For more information, visit www.escaperoompunxsutawney.com or call 814-299-6574.
