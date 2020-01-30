ST MARYS — At the December meeting of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies (CFNA), Bob Esch was named the new president of the board of directors, taking over the reins from past president, Bill Conrad.
CFNA is the parent company of the Elk County Community Foundation and the McKean County Community Foundation.
The common mission of the two foundations is to enhance the quality of life in the local area as they strengthen their region through development, stewardship and grant making. With a shared vision to inspire philanthropy and strengthen their unique communities, these affiliate foundations are making an impact in the Northern Allegheny region.
For more information on donor opportunities, scholarships and grants, visit their websites at www.elkcountyfoundation.org or www.mckeancountyfoundation.org.