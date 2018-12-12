REYNOLDSVILLE — A DuBois native has made it her passion to create and engrave pieces people can keep and treasure forever.
Billie’s Awards by Design on East Main Street in Reynoldsville was opened in 2013, said Founder Billlie Palumbo.
Ever since she can remember, Palumbo has enjoyed arts and crafts, painting and drawing, she says. She started out as a cake decorator at 14 years old, creating special-occasion cakes for 25 years. It wasn’t until she began trying engravings on wood products, such as furniture, that she discovered all the uses for a hand-held engraver.
In 1998, she became friends with the owners of Scott’s Name Plates of Brockway, working with them for 10 years, trading sand-carving jobs out of her home, she said. She eventually bought the business from them, as well as engraving equipment.
She fell in love with many forms of engraving, Palumbo says, including glass etching, acid etching, sandblasting and sand carving. She also does sublimation on products like coffee mugs, T-shirts and bags.
Palumbo attended a school in New Mexico to learn the ins and outs of sandblasting, she said. She discovered a special passion for it, largely because of its precision. She was featured for her sandblasting art in the awards and engraving publication “A&E Magazine” in 2017.
Her products differ from ordering a plaque or something similar online, since everything she creates is custom-made and personal, Palumbo said. Her customers can hand pick the way they want every detail, including the size, color and content, and coordinate with her on picking it up in person.
She can make just about any photo or document into a plaque, too, such as magazine and newspaper articles or a personal poem in honor of a loved one.
Although she’s originally from DuBois, Palumbo lives in Reynoldsville, where her business is. The venue is equipped with a front display room, sandblasting area and supply room.
“When I came here, I didn’t know a lot of people,” she said. “I’ve made wonderful relationships with people in this town.”
Over the years, Palumbo has created awards for many places, such as the DuBois Nursing Home, DuBois Chamber of Commerce and DuBois Area Jaycees. She’s made pieces for area churches and the Beaver Meadow Walkway, and assisted in designing signs for local businesses.
Palumbo’s passion for both business and family can also be seen in her shop, through pieces of slate with photos of her children, Joelle and Austin.
The business has grown to incorporate many services, including laminated plaques, embroidery and screen printing. She also carries jewelry and Mary Kay products.
It’s important to Palumbo to make every customer encounter “something personal,” she says, since that’s what her business is all about — creating a piece to keep and of which to be proud.
“When someone comes in and they want something special for a gift or loved one, or a prestigious award, they can customize and personalize it the way they want it,” she said. “I’ll sit and brainstorm with them. I get to know my customers really well.”
Palumbo’s website offers more than 600,000 promotional products. For more information, visit www.billiesawardsbydesign.com, the Billie’s Awards by Design Facebook page or call 814-653-2006.
