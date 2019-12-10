REYNOLDSVILLE — An Evans City man is facing charges for allegedly stalking his wife after she moved herself and their children to Reynoldsville.
Reynoldsville Borough Police filed charges against Alejandro Rene Vasquez, 40, of Evans City, on Nov. 30 including stalking – repeatedly committing acts to cause fear.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Vasquez’s wife left him about two months ago and moved to Reynoldsville. She found out, according to the document, her husband had driven from Evans City and had been looking for her around Reynoldsville for several hours.
Vasquez had also allegedly called their child to question why they didn’t want to go with him. His wife reportedly took the phone and told him to leave the children out of it and they would talk another time, but he continued and called them 195 more times, none of which she answered.
The victim also said she received text messages from Vasquez telling her she wasn’t getting a divorce, and was coming home with him. She told police she was afraid of what he would do, so she parked her car in her mother’s garage and took the children to a relative’s home. She also said she watched as Vasquez circled her sister’s house multiple times.
According to the affidavit, the victim told police she was afraid because Vasquez has a gun he always keeps in his truck, and he had become violent in the past. She also reportedly told police she had taken the children to visit Vasquez in October, and during that visit he became violent.
He allegedly became agitated when she declined to stay and carve pumpkins with him and the children. He broke a chair on the floor, and told her to take the children and leave. As she tried to leave he allegedly tried taking her keys from her, and pulled her out of her vehicle in front of their children.
An officer reportedly began patrolling for Vasquez, and received a call from the man’s wife that he had returned to where she was hiding. When the officer found Vasquez he initiated a traffic stop. Vasquez allegedly left his pickup truck to approach the patrol car. He reportedly admitted to police that he had a handgun in his truck and was placed under arrest.
Vasquez was held in the Jefferson County Jail until Dec. 4 when his $25,000 bail was posted. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.