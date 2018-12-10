PUNXSUTAWNEY — People craving a pepperoni pizza on Tuesday have the chance to help grant a child’s wish this holiday season.
For every extra-large, 16-inch pepperoni pizza sold that day, Punxsy Pizza at 115 North Findley Street will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to Make-A-Wish, as part of its “Light Up a Child’s Life” fundraiser.
The business is recognized for giving back to the community through various fundraisers, such as the “Punxsy Pizza & Prevention” effort held in October, benefiting the Punxsutawney Fire Company’s three stations.
Punxsy Pizza Owner Scott Anthony said he has held this fundraiser for more than 10 years, getting to know local families and children and maintaining friendships with them.
“It’s really hard to imagine what these parents and kids go through,” he said. “When I heard the stories through Make-A-Wish week here in Punxsutawney, I was moved to get involved.”
Generally, the business sells hundreds of pizzas on this day, Anthony said. The highest ever sold was around 1,000.
“Its really nice to work with an organization like Make-A-Wish, one that doesn’t have any barriers — they just want to reach out and help anyone that’s suffering,” Anthony said.
People can also purchase a gift card toward the cause, redeeming it for their pizza on a different day, he said.
Lindsey Herzing, the regional manager for Make-a-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, said the event is a great, easy opportunity for people to contribute to children who need help.
“Scott Anthony and his staff have been amazing supporters of our campaign for many years,” she said. “We encourage everyone to participate for either dinner that night, or buy to give as gifts this holiday season.”
For more information, visit www.punxsypizza.com or the Facebook page.
