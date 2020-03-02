RIDGWAY — Longtime Elk County paramedics Thor Lehman and Missy Lecker are promoting the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid training courses, as well as careers in the emergency response field.
Lehman, who teaches classes for the American Heart Association, said “every person on the street” should know how to properly do CPR, not just emergency medical responders.
“You or your loved one could collapse out of nowhere,” he said.
Some may be hesitant with the CPR process because of mouth-to-mouth, Lecker says, but nowadays, paramedics are teaching “hands-only” CPR.
Lehman also teaches first aid and automated external defibrillator (AED) training for staff members, and helps to host “Stop the Bleed” programs in local schools.
Lehman and Lecker also strongly encourage youth to look into the option of becoming an EMT or paramedic, they said. Due to longer training courses and people moving out of the area, there aren’t many young people interested.
“It’s a stepping stone to a medical-field career,” Lecker said. “Some former EMTs are now doctors.”
Lehman added RAC has a lot of older paramedics, including one who is 70 years old and still working full-time hours.
His wife was an EMT in the middle of going to nursing school, Lehman said, simply because she wanted the real-world training.
The training might be lengthy, Lecker said, but the reward of knowing someone can save a life when the need is there makes it all worth it.
For more information on available classes, call the RAC at 814-773-3633.