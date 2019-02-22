Across the nation, states have approved marijuana for use medically and, in a handful of cases recreationally.
In April of 2016, Pennsylvania joined the ranks of states allowing marijuana use for medical conditions when it signed into law a bill allowing medical use of marijuana for a list of specific medical conditions.
Currently, 47 states have allowed medical marijuana use in some form. In 14 of those states, the level of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is limited. In 33, including Pennsylvania, it is not, but other limitations on marijuana’s medical use may apply.
Meanwhile, in 2012 Colorado and Washington became the first states since the 1930s to allow regulated marijuana sale and use for recreational purposes. Eight other states so far have followed their lead. Another 13 states have “decriminalized” personal use of the substance, imposing less harsh, civil penalties for possession of small amounts.
Prior to the 1900s, marijuana use was legal across the United States and utilized for both medicinal and recreational purposes, though laws regulating it started to appear as early as the end of the 19th century.
Following re-election last year, Gov. Tom Wolf called for examination of the legalization of marijuana for recreational use in Pennsylvania. Newly elected Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was tasked with gathering feedback and is holding a series of “listening tour” stops across the commonwealth.
While marijuana is still classified as a schedule I narcotic under the Controlled Substance Act of 1970 — making its manufacture, importation, use, possession or distribution a federal crime — prosecution of those in violation of the act but complying with state laws has been reduced in recent years.
In 2014, the Rohrabacher-Farr Amendment, which prohibited the federal government from spending funds in ways that interfered with the implementation of state-level medical cannabis laws, was included in an omnibus spending bill. It has since been renewed multiple times.
Additionally, in 2009, a memorandum issued by U.S. Deputy Attorney General David Ogden instructed federal law enforcement to avoid focusing resources on prosecution of marijuana offenses that were legal at the state level. The Cole Memorandum, issued in 2013, then specified eight conditions which would merit enforcement of federal marijuana laws. The Cole Memorandum was rescinded last year by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
