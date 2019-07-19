BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County fair goers and residents should be aware of an excessive heat watch issued for Friday and Saturday, warning of temperatures above 100 degrees.
The watch, issued for Jefferson County areas such as Punxsutawney and Brookville, will last from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service of State College.
Heat index values can reach up to 104 degrees, due to temperatures in the lower 90s and dew points in the mid 70s, according to the NWS.
Severe heat and humidity can cause stressful situations for people when exposed during extended amounts of time. The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room if possible and staying out of the sun.
Clearfield County areas are expected to see a high of 90-91 degrees, and Elk County between 88-89 degrees between Friday afternoon and Saturday evening, according to www.forecast.weather.gov.
The Sandy Township Police Department recommends checking on neighbors and relatives during extreme heat conditions. Those with any questions or concerns should call 911, so the appropriate responders can check on the person in question, according to the STPD Facebook page.
People are strongly encouraged not to leave their animals in vehicles during extreme temperatures. If animals are outside, pet owners should ensure they have access to shade and cool, clean water. Some signs of an animal in distress include anxiousness, excessive panting, restlessness, drooling, collapse and abnormal tongue color, according to a state-wide news release.
For tips on staying safe in the heat, visit www.weather.gov.