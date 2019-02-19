Old newspaper articles and pictures of activities were displayed like a scrapbook outside the multipurpose room at DuBois Nursing Home Friday, where residents and staff gathered for the home’s 40th anniversary party.
A table with items like a photograph of the first board of directors and “then and now” views of the building was on display, too.
DuBois Continuum of Care Executive Director Lori Jamison took a walk down memory lane with the residents, recalling the 40 years of history held by the facility and its people.
Residents at the party reminisced, too, as they enjoyed their red-velvet cupcakes. One woman said she was thankful that many years ago, workers installed a beautiful garden of plants outside the residents’ windows, so they could look out and see something uplifting and pretty.
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for DNH was Feb. 10, 1979.
Christ the King Manor was the existing resident care facility in the community around the time DNH came to be, Jamison said. The county nursing home was there for those who needed government assistance, but there was still a need for facilities intended for lower-income residents.
Before the building was in place, a board of directors was developed, Jamison said. David Gritzer, the original administrator, was interviewing, hiring and training people out of his home.
According to a newspaper article written by Dan Smrekar and published Jan. 31, 1979, the first people who would become residents of DNH were visiting the facility and potentially picking out their rooms. The “ultra-modern hospital,” which was scheduled to open around the first week of February, would be filling the three-story building with local people, using specially-trained nurses to meet their needs.
Smrekar goes on to say that DNH would encourage residents to be involved in the community, and would provide a variety of social programs to improve their quality of life.
The DuBois Public Library and other elements of the community were also expected to be involved.
“This is a brand new nursing home that does not have the stigmas that exist from past nursing homes,” said Social Services Director Susan Gearhart in the article. “We’ve got all new ideas, and we’re really excited about getting started.”
DNH had entered into a contract with Community Mental Health-Mental Retardation, helping people with depression, anger and fear through special programs, the article says.
The opening of the not-for-profit nursing home in the 1970s was followed by the independent organization DuBois Village in 1996. DNH and the Village merged in 2003, establishing the DCCCI.
Jamison said she has seen many changes throughout the past 40 years, both to the inside and to the exterior structure of the South 8th Street facility. She can recall the colors orange, brown, blue and yellow that she used to see a lot of.
“Nonetheless, the goal and the vision they all had remains the same, and it’s meeting the needs of all, no matter what,” she said. “That’s ultimately the focus.”
For more information, visit www.duboisccci.com.
