DuBOIS — Ninety-six-year-old Gloria Murrell is proof that staying active at any age is possible.
The Treasure Lake resident said she enjoys participating in fitness classes at the DuBois YMCA twice a week as part of the SilverSneakers program, taught by Miranda Allen, and offers an affordable way for seniors to stay active.
“I have been going for six years,” said Murrell. “When I started, we went to the Treasure Lake YMCA, and we had about 30 people, but then with the pandemic, we had to go downtown, and we only have about 10. There is an 8 o’clock class, and there’s a 10 o’clock class. And I go to the 10 o’clock class and it’s people that we’ve been with all those years, and we really love them, and we feel that we just have to go. I take the ATA bus down, the bus picks me up at my house and lets me off at the Y. It’s very nice.”
In February, however, Murrell said she fell and broke her hip and has been unable to attend the classes.
“I’m home now with people coming to take care of me and I’m walking with a walker and I sure do miss my class,” she said. “As soon as I get better I’ll go back, I talk to all the people, but I haven’t been to my class since February. I feel that I’m in great shape, I can do anything. I didn’t have anything wrong with me until I fell and broke my hip.”
Her recovery is going well, she said, and attributes it to the fact that she has been exercising for the past six years.
“I’ve always exercised,” said Murrell. “I went to aquacise for 15 years at Treasure Lake at Silverwoods, two hours, three times a week and we don’t have that anymore. So I started going down to the Y and I love it, we do 45 minutes, two times a week there and it’s great. The instructor is really good and I love the socialization. I’m in great shape and it’s because of six years of exercise.”
Murrell said the employees at the DuBois YMCA are “just wonderful.”
“They’ll come out to the ATA bus and give me help if I need any, which I usually don’t,” she said. “I just can’t tell you how great they are, and that’s another reason everything is so successful at the Y.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the loss of strength and stamina attributed to aging is in part caused by reduced physical activity.
In a report, the CDC says that by age 75, about 1 in 3 men and 1 in 2 women engage in no physical activity and among adults aged 65 years and older, walking and gardening or yard work are, by far, the most popular physical activities.
The CDC says that older adults can obtain significant health benefits with a moderate amount of physical activity ― preferably daily.
The YMCA offers health and wellness programming tailored to seniors at every fitness level.