Two Ridgway residents and a Pittsburgh-area man face charges following a Saturday drug bust.
According to court documents, Joshua Pfingstler, 34, and Abigail Pfingstler, 29, both of 506 Sheridan Ave., Ridgway; and Christopher Wiley, 33, of Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, face charges after police seized 78 bags of heroin while serving a warrant at the Pfingstlers’ residence.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed for Wiley, police served a warrant for drug sales at the Sheridan Avenue address.
According to police, Wiley was observed running into the residence as they arrived. He was then allegedly seen throwing a plastic bag toward the bathroom before running to the bedroom.
Ridgway Police Department officer James Borza attempted to stop Wiley, resulting in both falling to the ground, according to the affidavit. At the time, Wiley dropped a second bag.
According to police, the first bag Wiley dropped contained 28 smaller bags of suspected heroin. The second contained a “brick,” or 50 bags, of suspected heroin.
The Pfingstlers provided statements saying they allowed Wiley to use their residence for the sale of heroin in exchange for being charged half price for their own purchases of the drug, according to the affidavit.
Wiley faces felony charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and an accompanying conspiracy charge, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Monday afternoon, charges matching Wiley’s, and an additional misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, had been filed against both Joshua and Abigail Pfingstler in district court, according to information available on the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania’s web portal, but no official court action had yet occurred.
Wiley is currently being held in Elk County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing for Wiley is scheduled Dec. 12 before Magisterial District Judge James Martin.
