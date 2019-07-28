KERSEY — The 2019 Elk County Fair is returning with traditions such as the horse show and the crowing of the fair queen, while also adding new features for children and ATV riders.
Elk County Fair Board (ECFB) Treasurer Rita Gerber said the fair will offer musical entertainment every night, side-by-side drag races, “Cow Town” for children and more.
For more than four decades, the fair has been known for promoting farming and agriculture through its dairy booths and livestock barns. It also gives local bakers and canners a platform to compete in several tasty-treat contests, including chocolate cake, apple pie, angel food cake and best dessert categories throughout the week.
“We are always looking for more farmers to bring their animals to the fair,” Gerber said, adding there is an empty livestock barn where the pigs used to be.
Spectators can also enjoy watching competitors put their faces into some interesting foods like watermelon, pizza, powdered donuts provided by Peace Love & Little Donuts and ice cream from Brandy Camp Creamery of St. Marys in several eating contests.
The ECFB, famous at the fair for swirling funnel cakes and milkshakes, has been an asset for almost 40 years. Proceeds from the sweet-treat booth benefit local agricultural education programs, said Bureau President Ernie Mattiuz.
Senior Citizen Night was added to the schedule in 2018, and will be Tuesday, Aug. 6 this year, followed by the traditional fireworks display.
“Family Fun Night” Wednesday includes several youth-related activities, including the most beautiful baby and cutest pet contest, first-fish biting and “Cow Town.”
Geber said “Cow Town” is an agricultural trailer that travels to area events, offering children hands-on activities related to farming, such as how to make butter and cream.
American Amusement Rentals, which began providing rides at the ECF last year, will be bringing a few different ones this time around, Gerber says. The return of the mechanical rides received tremendous positive feedback from the Elk County community.
The horse show, a huge draw for the ECF, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, showcasing riders from groups like “Stride for Stride” Horse Club with Elk County 4H Penn State Extension.
“People really enjoy the horse show, and the different age categories,” Gerber said.
The ECFB aims to accommodate the community year-round, too, Gerber says, renting the fairgrounds for events such as weddings and reunions to raise funds for the fair.