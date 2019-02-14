BROOKVILLE — Kyle Yates can remember receiving his first digital camera for Christmas — he has climbed many mountains in the photography world since then.
His first picture was of a sunrise on his college campus at Warner University in Florida, where he minored in communications, he said. Someone there submitted it in an art contest, and to his surprise, he won.
Yates moved back to his hometown of Brookville to take care of his mother, he said. He eventually bought his first single lens reflex camera, and someone asked him if he could take senior pictures.
Soon Yates’ hobby became something he not only enjoyed, but was very good at.
For the first time, he entered his work as a “professional” photographer in the Laurel Art Show, taking home “best in show” and other awards.
“I was blown away that my work was being recognized on a professional level,” he said.
In 2011, he officially registered as a “small business,” calling it Kyle Yates Photography. He is widely known for his architectural landscape work.
Some days, Yates says he will just go for a drive with his camera. There are many ins and outs to photography, including the angles, shadows and lighting. He said he is naturally drawn to bridges, churches and neon signs.
Yates offers wedding sessions, senior pictures and headshots, too, he said. He took the headshots for a former Miss Pennsylvania winner.
In many of Yates’ photographs, he somehow captures breathtaking, multi-colored skies and sunsets. He attributes much of that to using “HDR” — high dynamic range — in his work, a photography technique used to capture a greater range of brightness. It allows for a full range of colors, he said, making his photos seem “almost dream like.”
One of his favorite photos, Yates says, was of the Whitehall Camp and Conference Center in Emlenton. His work is often used as the primary website or social media photograph for area organizations, like First Church of God in Punxsutawney, shown with a color-streaked sky behind it at sunset.
He’s also taken photos of churches for funeral homes, like Snyder d’Argy in Reynoldsville, Yates said. The photo of the church is displayed beside the casket during a service.
He’s also a photographer for Everlasting Productions, based in Reynoldsville, and can design church bulletins and other advertisements if requested.
Yates looks for unexpected sources and pieces of history, too, such as an abandoned gas station and the old Reynoldsville train station before it was torn down.
Yates is grateful for the experiences gained through being a photographer, recalling meeting “war heroes” and witnessing history at veterans events like the National Memorial Day Parade and the American Veterans Center in Washington, D.C.
In the future, he hopes to travel more, taking photos of larger landscapes outside of the Pennsylvania Wilds area, he said.
Yates is also a pastor at Scotland Avenue Church of God in Punxstuawney. His faith and his photography go hand-in-hand, he said. He posts a scripture with each social media photograph.
“I don’t want people seeing a picture — it’s my love of Christ, the person who created the landscape,” he said. “I’m just here, at this time and in this moment.
“God placed me in certain positions at certain times, and brought me to where I am.”
Awards and recognition
Yates won the PA Wilds Photo Contest in 2013 and 2015, as well as “Best of Show” with the Pennsylvania Parks & Forest Foundation. He won second place in Kentucky’s National Photography Contest in 2017, as well as three bronze awards in the International Loupe Awards (2011-2013).
Yates also stays involved in the local arts community, serving on the Winkler Gallery Board as of 2019, and he’s been a member for two years.
Yates’ work is on the cover of “Understanding the Times” by Ken Ham, and his photos are displayed in other publications like “Whitehall Whispers” in 2012 and “The Vine and Branches” in 2013, as well as cover art for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Since 2012, “PA Go Magazine” has featured him on four different covers.
For more information on Kyle Yates Photography, visit his Facebook page or www.room28ministries.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.