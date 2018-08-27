KERSEY — Voters who cast their ballot in each November election consecutively for the past 50 years will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame at a ceremony Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Fox Township Firemen’s Club in Kersey.
The Department of State and Elk County will recognize the inductees from Elk County and present each voter with a citation signed by Governor Tom Wolf and the Secretary of the Commonwealth.
“Each voter completed an application to be eligible and we submitted the applications to the state on their behalf,” said Kimberly S. Frey, director of Elk County Elections and Voter Registrations.
More than 130 Elk County voters will be honored during the ceremony.
A reception with light refreshments will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.