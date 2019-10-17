PENFIELD — First Class Children’s Foundation will present a Fall Fest Cruise In at the former Penfield Elementary School this Saturday, according to FCCF Founder Matt Reed. The event is part of M&M Land and Lawn Fall Fest and planned by owner Robert Molnar.
Reed said this all-new Fall Fest promises to impress with lots of entertainment and fun for the entire family.
“Molnar is one of my sponsors for my other car shows and he came up with the idea and asked me to have a Car Cruise In at the Fall Fest,” said Reed.
All proceeds from the event will benefit First Class Children’s Foundation.
In addition to the Cruise In, there will be a pumpkin decorating contest, a greenhouse, live DJ, food vendors, a radio-controlled car challenge, children’s activities and more. The location for the event is 201 Hoovertown Road in Penfield.
The First Class Children’s Foundation is a nonprofit organization created by Reed, which raises money to buy school supplies for local teachers and students. A car enthusiast and sales manager at Murrays, Reed hosts at least two car-based events per year for the cause.
“We set out this year to raise enough money to donate over $10,000 worth of school supplies to children in the DuBois area,” said Reed. “We developed a special mystery box style product that we call, ‘Imagination Box.’ We plan to donate 150 of these boxes to area children this year.”
Reed noted that FCCF was able to land a sponsorship with the Scholastic Publishing Co. which pledged to donate 45 books to the initiative.
“This special box is full of school supplies, scholastic books and special items that inspire imagination amongst children,” said Reed.
He said First Class Children’s Foundation selected seven elementary school teachers in the DuBois Area School District to be a part of the program. There are 150 students among those seven classrooms.
“We had a special signup form that the teachers passed out to the children and then the children fill out out a form and help us make their Imagination Box,” said Reed.
According to Reed, the children answer three questions: Favorite superhero, favorite television show and favorite candy. The children also were able to choose three Scholastic books from special forms the company created for them.
“So we will take this form and customize each child’s box to match their individual personality,” said Reed. “Fall Fest is our fundraiser to complete this Imagination Box program. We are very close to completing it. We just need a few more items and the boxes will be ready to be delivered to the children.”
Reed said plans are to give the boxes away at the end of November and early December. A party will be held at C.G. Johnson Elementary School in Reynoldsville for the third grade students on Nov. 22. The remaining four teachers will receive the boxes for their classrooms in December.
Registration for the Cruise In will be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday and a $10 donation is requested. The show will be from noon until 4 p.m. Special prizes will be awarded during the show.
For more information, contact Reed at 814-661-4738.