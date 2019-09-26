REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s upcoming fall festival and possible financial aid opportunities for adult students were topics at Monday’s committee meeting.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman announced that Jeff Tech’s Fall Festival will be held from noon-2 p.m. Oct. 12, featuring vendors, resources and a “not a car show” with trucks and heavy equipment on display.
Fillman also thanked Adult Education Coordinator Megan Bundy for spearheading the adult education accreditation application process, submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education recently.
Jeff Tech qualifies for Title 4 funding, Fillman said, which if the application is approved, can increase an adult student’s ability to borrow grant funds or obtain student aid.
“It could remove huge barriers for our entire area,” he said.
Bundy said this is just the beginning of the application process, and Jeff Tech will know more at a later date.
Chairperson Fred Park asked committee members if they have ever considered having a student representative on the board, since several other districts do.
Fillman and Principal Melissa Mowrey said they think this is a good idea and would look into it.
Board member Jeff Ginther, who said he is a “big supporter” of Jeff Tech’s cooperative education program, says it currently has 14 students, but more seem to be added each month.
The committee recommended the following Pennsylvania School Board Association officers for the 2020 year:
- President: Art Levinowitz, Upper Dublin School District
- Vice President: David Hein, Parkland School District
- Central At-large: Julie Preston, Northern Tioga School District
- Section 1 Advisor: Sabrina Backer, Franklin Area School District
- Section 3 Advisor: Ron Cole, Sayre Area School District
- Section 5 Advisor: Marsha Pleta, Washington School District
- Section 7 Advisor: Tricia Steiner, Derry Township School District
- Trustee: Kathy Swope, Lewisburg School District; Mark Miller, Centennial School District
The committee approved the resignation of English instructor Sheena Smelko. Social studies instructor Joshua Bridge was approved for hire.
Funds raised from Jeff Tech’s online auction, totaling $18,976.07, was transferred to the Capital Projects account Aug. 26.