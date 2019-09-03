RIDGWAY — The Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce met for its committee meeting Aug. 22, discussing upcoming festivals and the success of the annual summer picnic.
Ridgway Main Street Program Manager Beth Shuttleworth gave an update on the “Fuel On” gas station opening on Montmorenci Road in Ridgway.
“They are going to have a new name, but are up and running,” she said.
The Chamber’s annual picnic at Sandy Beach Park was a huge success, according to the meeting minutes.
“Many compliments have come in (stating) that this was the best one yet,” Shuttleworth said. “It has circled back around to being a networking event. There were many new faces, with regulars.”
Local business owners Steve Cleveland, Michael DePanfilis, Tony Vigilone and others prepared the seafood for the picnic onsite.
Another topic of the August meeting was preparation for Ridgway’s “Flavors of Fall” festival. Those preparations are underway.
“Vendors are coming in nicely, with lots of time for more (to sign up),” Shuttleworth said.
This event will be held on the same day as the Ridgway Heritage Council’s “Foundations of Ridgway Heritage Tour,” which includes an open house at the historic O.B. Grant House on West Main Street. The Ridgway YMCA will also host its first-ever wine walk with an after-hours event at the Ridgway Elks Lodge #872, as well as sidewalk sales, local business specials, hay rides, activities and live music, according to the meeting minutes.
The town’s “Yuletide Memories Festival” will be held on Small Business Saturday Nov. 30 again this year.
Ballots will need created prior to the September meeting, so that approval for nominations can go out in October, and new board members elected in November, according to Shuttleworth.
Committee reportsThe Tourism Committee announced the 2019 Trout-A-Thon coming to an end, Shuttleworth said.
Students in the Youth Development Committee for 2019-2020 are being asked to expand and reach out to other community organizations. The Ridgway-Elk Chamber’s Membership Committee is planning a second outreach to those who haven’t joined.
The Ridgway Property Committee announced the need for mulch for beds outside of the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce’s welcome center.