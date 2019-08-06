FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council, when it met Aug. 5, discussed progress regarding the Jackson China property and revisited the status of Dan Moyer’s property.
The EPA contacted Borough Manager Cindy Fritz about a month and a half ago and met with a couple of the council members regarding the Jackson China property. The EPA asked to take a walk at the property, hoping to be able to help with the development of the land. Fritz tried to warn them it was too grown up to walk, but they wanted to try. The group they brought were unable to walk into the property because the area is overgrown.
Fritz presented the council with a $2,500 quote from D&W Clearing to clear the property, and an additional $1,500 for the trees shrouding the front of the property. Some of the council members shared concerns about the company dropping the trees along the road, but conversations with the firm allayed those concerns and the council voted to approve D&W Clearing cleaning up the property.
Lu Inzana welcomed all the members of the council to come to the ribbon cutting ceremony that will be taking place later this month at the Falls Creek Memorial Park. He said the parks and recreation committee would like for the ceremony to be a big event for the town.
“If you can, please stop by, bring your family and enjoy the festivities... And bring a lawn chair,” Inzana said to the council.
The ribbon cutting will be held Aug. 24 at the Memorial Park in the center of town.
The council approved paying to have a a part fixed for the borough’s backhoe. A hydraulic part that controls the front bucket is broken, and part will cost an estimated $1,376. Fritz worried the broken part would cause something else to go wrong with the equipment. The council gave Fritz approval to move forward with getting the part replaced, saying the equipment is necessary.
Dan Moyer’s property was also discussed under unfinished business during the meeting. The property’s status as commercial was brought into question, should Moyer sell the property, during the last meeting. The council has since learned the property has been commercial since 1978, giving it 41 years with it’s current status. The council decided to approve Moyer selling his property as commercial.
The next council meeting will be on the first Tuesday of September instead of Monday because of the Labor Day holiday.