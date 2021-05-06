FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council discussed possible grants for the borough and the continued efforts to revitalize Main Street during a meeting Monday night.
Borough Manager Cindy Fritz told the council it had received a denial from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for funds for the revitalization of Main Street. This is where the borough engineer, EADS Group, sent the request.
“You see there, competition for the funds was strong… Even though our project was worthwhile, it’s been denied. That’s our second year to attempt to get the grant,” Fritz said.
The denied grant is a 100-percent grant, which is what makes it so competitive. The EADS Group suggests the borough apply again, as they know of numerous boroughs and townships who have gotten the grant on the third try.
“EADS will prepare another application for a third try at the grant for a fee for preparation of $750 plus $100 application fee. The applications are due July 31,” Fritz said.
The council decided it was worth it to try again, knowing of places to be awarded on the third try. A motion was approved to proceed with the fee for the third application.
“With the $1.4 million grant that we got earlier, which is going to go down the streets and tear up the streets and put a new line in, if we do get this on the third round, then this will come in after that’s done and we’ll be able to do the sidewalks then so that everything will be done within a two to three year period. I think it’s worthwhile to go after for $850,” said Borough Consultant Lu Inzana.
Memorial Day serviceMayor Karen Forsythe also announced a tentative time for the Memorial Day celebration at Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m. The time is subject to change as she is still waiting to hear back from the DuBois Honor Guard.
“I’m hoping to hear back from the honor guard this week or next week to know officially what time,” Forsythe said.
Inzana also said the park committee is hoping to have the veteran’s plaque on Memorial Day and do an unveiling after the program.
“We’ll have two of the main monuments up at the park hopefully by Memorial Day,” Inzana said.