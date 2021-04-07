FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council discussed possible action that could be taken regarding sidewalks on Main Street as part of the borough’s effort to revitalize the area.
Council President Kevin Reynolds brought up a sidewalk rule from 2016, saying it was an ongoing situation. He said borough Solicitor Pat Lavelle checked into it, and the borough could enforce the rule if it wanted to.
“But from this point on take further, stricter actions. What’s the council’s opinion, is that what we want to do,” Reynolds asked.
It was pointed out that one of the sidewalks that leads to Main Street is completely gone. Reynolds agreed that most sidewalks have grass growing, and most people don’t remember they were there.
“We do need to, at this point on, probably have the ordinance updated,” he said.
Personnel The council also accepted the resignation of Rick Grzeda from the Parks and Recreation Board. The council also approved the appointment of Kacy Knouse to fill his seat on the board.
Reynolds also submitted his letter of resignation from the borough crew.
“While we’re at that, I’m not going to work for the borough anymore, so we’ll need a motion. The guys are going to take over the mowing, so we’ll need a motion to take me off the borough payroll,” Reynolds said.
Borough Councilman Brian Leech joked that no one was willing to make the motion. Reynolds’ resignation was accepted by the council.
Fire dept. audit The borough council was also provided an update from the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department regarding the company’s audit. The fire department reimbursed $819 back to the Fire Relief Association, and found the invoices needed for the $3,500 expenditures.