FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council has approved a revised grant application through United States Department of Agriculture to include a new 2020 dump truck.
The grant application was originally written for the purchase of a furnace and garage doors. Since the council has approved the purchase of the dump truck, it was recommended the truck be added to the application.
The addition will increase the grant request from about $11,000 to $87,096. The borough’s contact at the USDA advised it would give them better chances of being approved if the truck was included on the application. The application must be submitted by April, so the outcome will not be known for several months.
The council also approved the 2020 agreement with Advanced Disposal. Rates with Advanced Disposal will increase to $12 for households and $10.50 for senior citizens. The rate will continue to increase by 50 cents for the next three years.
A motion was made to look into securing a wifi connection in the borough office. Until now, the office has not had wifi available when professionals come for meetings.
The parks and recreation board presented a list of the proposed projects for the 2020 year. The list includes six projects with a total cost of about $10,000. Projects will include: replacing four swing set pads, reconstructing two flower planters, adding about 60 feet of concrete sidewalk to connect the pavilion to the bathroom, replacing garbage can covers, and possible upgrades to the softball field.
“I think it’s just nice to see the progressions, they’re really keeping it up to par,” said Cindy Fritz, borough manager. “They’re not letting things fall apart here in the little park.”
Estimated park income will be about $19,550 for the year. Fritz said she thinks that is very good for a community the size of Falls Creek.
Ron Myers also came to address council about holding a small event in the park, but did not have any proposal or plan in writing for the borough. Council asked him to return next month with a plan in writing for them to approve.