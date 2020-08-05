FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council announced the borough received a $47,300 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.
“It’s exciting when this little borough of Falls Creek gets a big grant like that,” said Cindy Fritz, the borough manager.
The grant also helped pay for the new truck the borough has been working on purchasing. During the meeting it was also shared that USDA paid for the new Ford F550 truck chassis for $38,482. This will help lower the overall cost of the truck greatly for the borough.
“That really went a long way for us, and what we needed to get done. That was a good thing. A lot of hard work from Cindy and Lu (Inzana) to get that done and taken care of,” said Kevin Reynolds, council president.
Reynolds also said the Independent Order of Odd Fellows 957 had donated new flags and flagpoles to the borough for Main Street. Borough Consultant Lu Inzana showed one of the flags to the council, and said they are good quality flags.
The annual golf tournament to benefit the Falls Creek Park will take place this weekend. Inzana said there are still spots available if anyone is looking for some place to go golfing this weekend.
“Of course that’s one of their main fundraisers, so if you know of anybody looking to play, send them to the park,” Inzana said.