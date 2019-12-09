FALLS CREEK — Falls Creek children enjoyed sitting on Santa’s lap, eating cookies, drinking hot cocoa and receiving treat bags at Friday evening’s sixth annual Light Up Night event.
Despite the cold temperatures, Veteran’s Memorial Park was lit up with smiling faces and Christmas-tree lights as Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived via Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department truck.
Falls Creek Borough Manager Cindy Fritz said “Light Up Night” is the community’s kickoff to the holiday season.
Borough volunteers provide cookies for guests, while Shepherd’s Grace Chapel prepares hot chocolate.
About 300 treat bags of goodies are prepared by the Borough staff and given out by Santa Claus as children come up on the park stage, Fritz said.
“We have a lot of volunteers who help us with this, and we appreciate that,” she said.
Leftover treat bags will be given to Santa to benefit other local good causes this holiday season, Fritz said.
Santa also lit up the Falls Creek Christmas tree.