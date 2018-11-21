FALLS CREEK — A Falls Creek event has kept tradition cooking at the Pine Inn Restaurant and Lounge for 20 years.
Lisa Sperling says a Chili Cook Off was started by her father, Steve, in 1998. The Main Street business is family-owned and operated.
The annual Pine Inn Chili Cook Off will be held Sunday, Nov. 25, with entries due by 2:30 p.m., and the judging at 3 p.m.
“Every year, there are a different number of competitors — usually we have 10-20 entries, sometimes even more,” Sperling said.
“I think it’s important as a business to keep coming up with different events to draw in new customers, who then also become our close friends,” Sperling said.
Bringing in customers also helps the growth of initiatives the Pine Inn supports, such as Toys for Tots and the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department benefits, she said.
The Cook Off is also about fellowship and enjoying some football, Sperling said. The Chili Cook Off will be held prior to the Pittsburgh Steelers game, which is also a tradition — many local people gather there to cheer on their “black and gold” team every Sunday.
“The Pine Inn is an awesome place to come and enjoy the game,” Sperling said.
The cook off winner receives a Pine Inn gift certificiate and a personalized plaque.
Some former plaque names include “Chili Con Johnny King,” “Lori ‘spiked’ Fritz” and “Pokeys Chili.”
“Momma Hoov and the Chili Chicks” are the defending champions this year.
For more information, call 814-371-0127.
