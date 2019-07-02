FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council, meeting in regular monthly session Monday, addressed the concerns of a local resident and discussed the future of a property in the community.
Resident Keith Snyder told the council a problem with his driveway has troubled his family for 21 years now. He said the ground of his driveway sinks where sewer pipes are located.
He said Lundberg Paving and Excavating give him a $1,500-2,000 estimate to fix the problem and told him that when the blacktop was put in, the dirt wasn’t packed enough. This caused the ground to continue to settle after being blacktopped. His father had come to the council with the problem in the past and was told, he said, “When it settles we’ll fix it.”
“When you come down it almost throws you out of the seat,” Snyder said.
The council told him to have Lundberg write out the estimate for Council to see. Some members of council were concerned about the safety of the pipe if Lundberg dug up the ground, so they asked to know exactly what they would be doing. According to Keith, they intend to grind down the blacktop and redo it.
The council told Snyder they would consider paying for a third of the cost when he brought them the estimate.
Borough solicitor Pat Lavelle brought some inconsistencies in their appeal process to the attention of the council. Previously the property maintenance code required that residents file their appeal with their board of appeals, and if the resident was not satisfied with the outcome they could take it to magistrate. For non-traffic citations, the appeal goes straight to the magistrate. The council moved to delete section 111 from their property maintenance code in order to keep the appeal process consistent with the non-traffic citation process.
“I think we’re all more comfortable with that process, filing a citation and taking it to the magistrate,” Lavelle said.
The council unanimously decided to remove section 111 from the property maintenance code.
In new business, council members discussed the property at 27 Washington Ave. and its status as a commercial property. The current owner, Dan Moyer, would like to sell the property, but wants to know if it can retain its commercial designation. The area surrounding the property is zoned as urban residential.
Moyer has owned the property since 1978, and it has always been a commercial property. The council questioned how the property was made commercial to begin with, but no one knew the answer.
“If the reason that its commercial is because at some point he was granted a variance and now he’s leaving the property... it seems to me that at that point its not commercial property anymore,” Lavelle said.
Without the knowledge of how the property came to be designated commercial, council could not reach a decision on the issue.
“If you take that property and it had been zoned commercial on variance or an exception and people in the zoned area object to the new owner having a commercial property that might be a problem for the new owner,” Chuck Case said.
The council then adjourned into executive session to discuss possible legal matters surrounding the property and it’s zoning status. After coming back from executive session the council acted to table the issue.
The next Falls Creek Council meeting will be on Aug. 5.