FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council is at odds with the Environmental Protection Agency in regards to the Jackson China site, an area the borough council has been hoping to market to business or industry to bring jobs to town.
The site of the Jackson Ceramix facility manufactured and painted chinaware. During operations, the company would discharge wastewater into a lagoon on site, and bury broken and unfinished china debris on site.
In 2005, the EPA deemed the property a superfund site, and added it to the National Priorities List (NPL) of the most hazardous waste sites, making it eligible for federal funding for cleanup. The superfund program is a program responsible for cleaning up some of the nation’s most contaminated land.
“The superfund program focuses on making a visible and lasting difference in communities, ensuring that people can live and work in healthy, vibrant places,” according to the EPA’s website.
This property has been a project of the borough council’s since 2008. When the borough obtained the property, they had hopes of redeveloping it for a business or industry.
The council has been working with the EPA on the property since buying it in 2008, and has added two feet of fill to the property. In that time, they have also had four different project coordinators from the EPA, according to borough consultant Lu Inzana. The EPA issued a proposed plan in August to the borough council, which they do not agree with.
The council recently sent an email back to the EPA in response to this proposal.
“We have been working with you beginning in 2008. For 12 years nothing but testing has been done. Currently EPA wants to start all over from the beginning. The Borough is not going to wait another 12 years to satisfy job security of EPA or DEP. It’s time we begin to put all of our efforts into putting something on the property,” the letter read.
One of the major points of contention between the council and EPA is the continued use of the word “contaminated.” According to Inzana, the tests for their property have been coming back negative for lead and chemicals.
“The contamination part is on the other side of the railroad tracks, not on our property. But every time somebody calls, they always say ‘that’s still contaminated,’” Inzana said.
The EPA has also expressed wanting to add an additional two feet of fill to the property. This is another point the council is upset about, because there has already been fill added to the property.
“When we find somebody, if they want an additional two feet of fill, then let’s accommodate at that time. Let’s not try to make this thing a big issue,” Inzana said.
Inzana and Borough Manager Cindy Fritz believe that since the project coordinator has changed so many times, they don’t understand the time and effort that the borough has put in all along. They have reached a point where they are done rehabbing the property, and would like to market it for business.
“It’s a perfect site, but no one is pushing any of this forward. We’re just at a point where we’re saying lets get it going,” Inzana said.