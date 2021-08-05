FALLS CREEK — The safety of a building has been a topic of concern for the Falls Creek Borough Council in recent months, as the apartment building at 126 Main St. remains mostly untouched following a structure fire on Mother’s Day.
The borough council is concerned with the repairs that need to be done to the building, and have exchanged several letters with the property owner, Tim Britton.
The Falls Creek Code Enforcement Officer Matt Hasselback sent out a notice of violation to Britton at the start of July requiring the boarding of all windows and doors while the building is vacant.
Britton responded back to the borough with a notice that he would be appealing the violation of the International Property Maintenance Code Boarding Standard. Borough Manager Cindy Fritz said that Britton referred to the property in his letter as a “construction site,” which Hasselback denied.
During the August meeting, Hasselback noted to the council he is planning to request entry into the building to inspect the damage and determine if it should be condemned.
“We’ve gotten complaints about this, and it’s an eyesore to begin with and it’s a safety hazard. What is the interior like, is it going to fall in and cause other damage to other buildings?” Council President Kevin Reynolds said.
He said the council needed to keep on this issue and make sure it’s taken care of.
Britton sent a second letter to the borough requesting the alley be kept closed.
“Again, we will have to continue on with this and not drop this subject. It’s something that has to be done, especially with hopefully our new stuff going in with the project and everything.”