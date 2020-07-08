FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council received a variance from the zoning board for John Yenzi’s property for an interested buyer during Monday’s meeting.
Tim Kronenwetter is interested in buying the Yenzi property, but only if he can put both a business and a house on the property. The variance will allow a residence to be built on the commercially zoned property, and has already been approved by the zoning board.
Council member Darrell Kirsch was concerned about Kronenwetter having access into the property, as he recalls the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation denying access from Route 950 in the past.
Borough Manager Cindy Fritz explained that this had nothing to do with the variance, and was the responsibility of Kronenwetter.
“Tim did contact PennDOT, and they do not see a problem with him coming in and out of there, but they’re sending a representative to look at it just to make sure,” Fritz said. “That’s Tim’s problem, how to get in there. The zoning board just gave him the variance to put a commercial and a residence together.”
Kirsch insisted the borough should have something in writing from PennDOT, but Fritz said that was Kronenwetter’s responsibility to ensure access, not the borough’s.
Borough Solicitor Patrick LaVelle said the access impacted the variance because it decided Kronenwetter’s purchase of the property. He also said he does not believe they can grant a variance request made by him until he owns the property.
“If the variance has been granted, and there’s no objection to that variance, then his utilization of the property as a commercial/residential property is his. If he can’t get an entrance in and out, then he can’t get a commercial license for the property, then the variance is inconsequential,” LaVelle said.
Fritz told him that Kronenwetter said he would not buy the property if PennDOT had an issue with accessing the property from Route 950.
“His backing out of purchasing the property because of a lack of a PennDOT entrance probably should’ve been taken into consideration when the board approved it,” LaVelle said. “I don’t know that he has standing to request a variance for a property he is not the title owner of.”
The council decided to table the matter until Kronenwetter can show proof of ownership of the property, with the intent to approve the variance upon his purchase.