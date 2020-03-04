FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council discussed possible grants and upcoming opportunities for finishing projects during its meeting Monday.
A discussion was opened about the reservoir project when council member Darrell Kirsch asked about a grant for the project. Consultant Lu Inzana said they were talking with the Department of Conservation Natural Resources about being put on their agenda for discussions.
Kirsch also told council the road back into the reservoir needs to be widened. This is something that will add into their grant request. The council is also hoping to dredge the area, but are holding off on anything until they find out if they can secure a grant.
Lu Inzana said there are several groups he would like to talk to about the project other than DCNR, including the Game Commission.
Borough Manager Cindy Fritz expressed concerns about waiting on the grant for the revitalization of Main Street before moving forward with a new project. She was concerned about the amount of money the borough will have to match for the grants.
“We have to put up to 30 percent into the revitalization grant. So, that’s quite a large sum,” Fritz said.
Since the reservoir project is still in the early stages, council members will continue working to find funding sources securing the grants can be a lengthy process.
The council also received the application for the Jefferson County Community Development Block Grant Program. Fritz said the borough is already involved in so many projects, she wasn’t sure if they wanted to seek it.
Lu Inzana explained the county gets an average of $200,000 to divide between all the communities. He also said most of the money has to be matched by the borough.
“Two years ago we tried to apply for it. We started the process two years ago to get new lines on 950, and they told us we were too wealthy,” Fritz said.
Inzana called to ask last year if it would be worth applying for, and was told they wouldn’t get any of the money. He said Brockway doesn’t usually receive any of the CBG money either, but wanted the borough to be aware it was available.