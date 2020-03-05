FALLS CREEK — Discussion at the Monday meeting of the Falls Creek council focused on abandoned cars and unapproved use of dumpsters in the borough.
The Lights and Legal committee met last week to discuss an issue with public dumpster use. Council member Chuck Case said they discussed having the park committee turn one of the park cameras toward the dumpsters to see who is using them. The dumpsters are only to be used for residential refuse, and not by contractors for work debris.
Case also said he was told there is no camera on the back pavilion, but three cameras at the front. He and Solicitor Pat Lavelle also discussed sending letters to contractors using the public dumpsters to dump their work waste. A motion for the letters was made and approved by council.
There is currently a “No Contractors” sign near the dumpsters. The council is also considering adding another sign placed so it can be seen when the gates to the dumpsters are shut so it can be seen by those driving past.
Borough Manager Cindy Fritz said she had a positive code enforcement report to share with the council.
Code Enforcer Matt Hasselback said he would be removing five abandoned cars from the borough.
“He wanted us to understand here; it is not easy to take people’s left behind cars. It is a very difficult paper work trail job. The state police do not get involved in that kind of thing anymore,” Fritz said.
She said Hasselback stopped by her office Friday to share his plans with her, and explain the difficulty in removing the vehicles. Fritz said she doesn’t know if he’ll try to remove any other cars with how much paperwork it takes to be allowed to do it.
“You can push the car out on the street, and then the state police will get involved,” Fritz said.