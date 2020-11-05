FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council will be putting the 2021 budget on display at the borough office for review by those interested.
According to Tony Marchioni, there is no tax increase with this budget.
“You guys on committees, very good job again this year. I know it’s getting tighter and tighter and harder and harder to come up with a balanced budget,” said Kevin Reynolds, council president. “A lot of work goes into it to keep it where it’s at.”
Mayor Karen Forsythe also thanked the firefighters for the successful Halloween Parade last Saturday.
“I just want to thank the firemen for a nice parade and safe Halloween the other night. There were a lot of trick-or-treaters and it was a nice night and nice turnout. Glad to keep the tradition going,” Forsythe said.
Borough Manager Cindy Fritz told the council that Ron Burkett is still playing Santa this Christmas, and has already put the borough on the schedule. She said she scheduled him for Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. for Light Up Night with Santa.
“It might be a little bit different, I don’t know if the children, how they’ll approach him. I’m not sure,” Fritz said. “We do cookies, and I think we’ll have to wrap them individually so there’s no one touching the food.”
Reynolds also suggested the borough not have their Christmas party this year with the rising COVID-19 cases since it is held indoors.
“I hate to say it, but it probably is best that you don’t,” Reynolds said.
There was no formal motion made on this.