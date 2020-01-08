FALLS CREEK — Members of the Falls Creek council were sworn in by Judge David Inzana during their meeting Monday evening.
All three of the members are returning to the council after winning their seats for another term in the November election.
Judge Inzana swore in Kevin Reynolds, Brian Leech, and Chuck Case at the start of the meeting. A motion was made by councilman Darrell Kirsch to reinstate the same positions that were held last year, which was approved by the council.
Reynolds will be the council president, Leech will be the vice president and Case will be the president pro tem.
Cindy Fritz gave the code enforcement officer’s report in Matt Hasselback’s place, pointing out the number of vehicles being abandoned.
“We have a lot of vehicles that are being just left on properties,” Fritz said. “He’s giving them all one week in his report here, and then they’re going to be cited.”
She said the community cannot be allowed to become a junk yard. Fritz also asked about a possibility of a sidewalk ordinance to stop people from parking on sidewalks.
“I actually have quite a few residents talking to me about it and they’re tired of it,” Fritz said.
Fritz discussed this with Hasselback, and was told there is no ordinance against this and the council would need to adopt one. Borough Solicitor Pat Lavelle said there should be something in the vehicle code against the practice, and that he will look into reproducing that as a borough ordinance.