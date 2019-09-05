FALLS CREEK – The Falls Creek Borough Council, at Tuesday’s meeting, celebrated a successful Memorial Park opening, while also looking ahead at the 2020 budget.
Borough consultant Lu Inzana reminded the council that the time to prepare for the budget is fast approaching. He asked all of the members to meet with their committees and consider what items they may like to have in the budget.
Inzana said one of the major purchases to be considered for next year is a new dump truck. In early 2020, he said the borough would search for one which meets their requirements. He said his goal is to purchase a new truck which would have about the same payment as the borough has now on a vehicle, which is approximately $800 per month.
“If you have anything budget-wise, you don’t have to give me a price, just give me an idea of what you’re thinking and what you want, and we’ll come up with a dollar figure for you,” Inzana said.
Inzana also thanked the council who were able to make it to the ribbon cutting for the Memorial Park held in early August.
“As I said up there [at the park], it’s like hallowed ground, we respect the men and women who served in our armed forces and died,” said Inzana. “It’s somewhat sacred ground, so treat it as such. Other than that, use it. That’s what it’s there for as well, so we hope to maybe get a few bands next summer, if we can.”
Inzana joked that there would be no more hot dogs for sale on the “expressway” now that the park was done because this was one of the major fundraisers for the park committee.
“We couldn’t have done it without council, too, because they allowed us to move forward every year and to keep going, so I appreciate the willingness to let us keep moving forward,” borough Manager Cindy Fritz said.
Mayor Karen Foresythe recognized some community members who had recently done some “outstanding” work. On Aug. 11, the Pine Inn had their second annual corn hole tournament for Toys for Tots. Foresythe recognized Lisa Sperling, Erin Wingert and Chrissy Anderson Horner for their hard work with the tournament, and for raising more than $10,000 this year.
Council President Kevin Reynolds said the borough had to purchase a new system for reading meters for the municipal authority. With the purchase of this new system, it was no longer compatible with the computers in the manager’s and secretary’s offices. The computers they were using were running on Windows 7, and they needed to have at least Windows 10 to work with the new meter system.
Their two new computers were purchased for $2,880, but the municipal authority paid half of the cost. The borough paid $1,440 of the cost of the computers. Council voted to approve this cost.