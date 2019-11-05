FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council has voted to display the proposed 2020 budget at the borough building.
“No tax increases,” Borough Consultant Lu Inzana proclaimed as he began to discuss the proposed budget for 2020. The council thanked committee members for the strong teamwork that has allowed them to avoid tax increases for this year so far.
“There are factors in this budget that help us continue to go without a tax increase. In years past we had monies that we didn’t have to pay again,” Lu Inzana said. “So we take that extra money that we save there and apply it elsewhere, so it seems like every year we come up with a little area that we don’t have to do again.”
The council discussed a code enforcement incident at 58 Taylor Avenue regarding an abandoned car. Borough Manager Cindy Fritz told the council that the residence is abandoned, and they would not be getting anywhere with code violations. Council member Darrell Kirsch suggested state police be contacted and asked to have the vehicle towed. The previous resident has not been in the house in two years, according to Fritz.
In new business, the council discussed an application for grant money from USDA Rural Development. The council had to approve the application for the grant before it could be submitted. Approval was granted.
Council members also discussed the planning committee’s recommendations that Robert and Gretchen Javens convey 732 square feet to John and Maureen King. Along with this, the Kings also requested a waiver from section 807 for the minimum lot width, both parties requested a waiver from section 806 for the front yard set-back distance, both parties requested a waiver from section 808 for the side yard set-back, and both parties requested a waiver from section 809 for rear yard set-back. Approval was granted.
Lu Inzana also informed the council that Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Memorial park at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 for families to visit.
Mayor Karen Forsythe thanked the fire department for keeping everyone safe during trick-or-treating, which Falls Creek held on Thursday despite the wind and rain.