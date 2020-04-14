FALLS CREEK — A Falls Creek couple face charges in connection with a domestic dispute in which one allegedly attempted to strangle the other, and one brandished a gun.
DuBois based state police filed charges against Davy Joe Black, 37, of Falls Creek, on March 29, including strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.
Police also filed charges against Dawn Marie Black, 38, of Falls Creek, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute involving a couple. When they arrived, Davy Black was standing outside on the porch and told police he had been been involved in an incident with his wife, who was downstairs in the bathroom.
Dawn Black told police the two had been arguing most of the day and she knew her husband had been drinking alcohol. The couple had plans to go to a friend’s house, but she said she wasn’t feeling well and decided not to go.
She was in bed by the time Davy Black came home from the friend’s house. When he arrived home, his wife reportedly was awakened by his screaming, then he allegedly began strangling her with his hands. Dawn Black reportedly then tried to grab her pistol from the nightstand.
Dawn Black was able to break free and run into the hallway, where the fight allegedly continued. She was able to get away a second time, at which point she got her cell phone and locked herself in the downstairs bathroom.
The officers noted red marks and a scratch on and near Dawn Black’s neck.
Neither Dawn nor Davy Black have preliminary hearings scheduled at this time.