FALLS CREEK — A Falls Creek family dedicated to organic foods and healthy living recently opened a strawberry farm for the community to enjoy.
Rachel and Eric Chamberlin live on Kyle Run Road in Falls Creek with their three children, Aubree, Dylan and Logan.
The soft opening for “Rachel’s Berries & More” was held over the weekend of June 8, with Sunday being the first “you pick” event open to the community, Rachel said. At least 30 people attended to pick freshly-grown strawberries.
Rachel started growing her own berries in 2017, she said, an extension of her healthy lifestyle. Dylan and Aubree even help pick berries, coming out of the fields with red faces.
“I want my kids to eat healthy, and I want to bring that to the community, too,” Rachel said.
The patch is fairly small, but the Chamberlins can pick around 3,000 quarts of strawberries from it, they said.
Rachel also has a large garden of her own, and plans to one day sell locally-grown produce.
“A lot of people are looking for clean, organic food,” Eric said.
Strawberry season in June typically lasts two to three weeks. Since the growing depends fully on the sun, “it’s all in God’s hands,” Rachel says.
“The area is in such dire need of a strawberry farm,” Rachel said. “They are majorly popular.”
Rachel also makes goat-milk soap using her friend’s goats. The Chamberlins also own chickens and offer fresh eggs.
Sunday’s response was very good, Rachel said. People enjoyed having access to fresh strawberries.
“A lot of people come for a family outing,” she said.
More “you pick” events will be held sporadically, the Chamberlins said. They ask the community to “bear with them” as they figure out the berry business.
The strawberry farm, located at 795 Kyle Run Road, operates on a first-come, first-serve basis, and does not have set hours. Follow the Rachel’s Berries & More Facebook page for updates.