FALLS CREEK — A volunteer was seen sporting a different kind of uniform in front of the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department earlier this month.
A man dressed in a chicken costume was flagging in hungry community members during the chicken barbecue fundraiser on Aug. 12. People who responded enjoyed a Sunday chicken dinner with beans and slaw, while showing support for first responders.
Each fundraiser a fire department holds throughout the year helps them purchase protective safety equipment, as well as other necessities. It also allows firemen to interact with community members and other organizations, a spokesman said.
The FCVFD has been dedicated to serving its community for decades. In early years, the community suffered from many fires, including dozens of buildings and two churches that were destroyed by fire.
The blazes led to the formation of a Falls Creek fire company in the summer of 1895 at a schoolhouse meeting, according to the 100th anniversary book for Friendship Hose Co. #1.
The department moved into its current First Street location, which was built almost entirely by its members, in 2004.
The FCVFD also is a beneficiary of the Tri-County Gun & Cash Bash that was held last month in Hazen, which benefits six local volunteer fire departments.
In addition to participating in community fundraisers, volunteers are dedicated to mentoring youth and future firemen. They conducted training and dry-hydrant cleaning sessions this month as well, according to the FCVFD Facebook page.
For more information on the FCVFD, call 814-371-6288 or visit its Facebook page.
