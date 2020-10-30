FALLS CREEK — Bill Berry’s house, more fondly known as the “Halloween house” in Falls Creek, is one of the most recognizable Halloween displays in the area.
Berry himself said he didn’t realize his house, located along Main Street, was such a big deal until it started to gain traction on social media this year. The house, which is covered with Halloween decorations in the front and back yards, holds even more spooky secrets inside. It’s easy to see Berry’s love for Halloween by just cracking open his front door.
Just inside the door, curious eyes are greeted with several scary clowns and other displays that didn’t quite make it outside. One corner of the dining room is fully taken up with a village display. This display, like the rest of Berry’s house, is entirely Halloween themed and will give off an array of spooky sounds if they’re all turned on at the same time.
He has been decorating his house, and adding more each year, since moving to Falls Creek in 1994.
“I’ve always decorated since I moved here in ‘94, but it’s just getting more and more. I need to move, I need more space,” Berry joked. “Even if I lived out in the woods I’d probably still be doing the same thing.”
Berry didn’t have one specific reason why he loves Halloween so much, but said that it’s always been something he gets excited about. He said it might have something to do with the fact that his birthday is Oct. 29 and was always mixed with Halloween.
“It’s always been a thing for me, birthday month around Halloween,” he said. “It was something I always liked to do.”
Berry has so many different Halloween decorations that his display is almost never done until the day of Halloween. He has other additions like projectors and pieces that don’t brave the elements as well that get set out at the last minute. His full display is completely brought together when he turns on his fog machines just before the Falls Creek parade every year.
He estimates that he has about 15 blow-ups and about 80 of the Halloween village pieces.
His house is so well known by the locals and children that oftentimes kids make the loop of the Halloween parade and circle right back around to his house, lining up down the street for their turn at the spooky house. He said in normal years his house gets between 400 and 500 children, but only had about 300 last year in the bad weather. He said he’s not sure what to expect this year with so many communities celebrating Halloween at the same time.
The decorating usually starts in mid-September and continues right up until Halloween with the final touches.
“Usually the little kids around here will start asking ‘when are you going to put your stuff up,’ even in the summer,” Berry said. “And I allow them to come in the house and tour around.”
He goes so far with his display to even set up a little caution tape walkway in his backyard telling people that pass by that they’re welcome to see the display as it continues through the yard. He and his wife will dress up, and he has some friends that come over and will help give little tours on Halloween.
His collection grows every year with new decorations. He has enough decorations that he even gave some to his sister to decorate her house with this year. Halloween doesn’t just stop at Berry’s house though. He and his children often take a trip every year around Halloween to see one of the better known haunted houses like Eastern State Penitentiary. He says he likes to go and see these and get ideas from their displays as well.
“We got to a lot of haunted attractions too. Every year we go somewhere either in state or out of state, supposedly the biggest ones, me and my kids,” Berry said. “We just go and see what they have, I like to look at their stuff and get ideas. Everybody says I should start my own little haunted house or something.”
He said his daughter will usually get dressed up and sit on the front porch to help give out candy.
Last year, Berry got a junk car from a friend and cut it in half to look like it was stuck in the side of his house as a decoration. He said he had to notify the state police it was just for decoration because so many people thought it was real. He’s had many requests to bring the car back, but said he won’t be.
“So, everyone wants me to get another car and put it in. I hate to do the same thing twice, it gets boring. Next year it might be something different. I’ll have to find an airplane or something,” Berry said.
Berry also has a large collection of Christmas decorations too. He said his wife gets more into Thanksgiving and Christmas, and his Christmas decoration rivals the Halloween one.
For Halloween, his fog machines will be turned on just before the parade starts, and his house will be ready for the influx of trick-or-treaters.