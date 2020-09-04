FALLS CREEK — A Falls Creek man is facing felony charges for assaulting a woman and then fleeing the scene in her car.
On Aug. 28, DuBois-based state police charged Kyle Scott Dilley, 30, of Falls Creek, with aggravated assault –attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a Washington Township home for a domestic assault and the Brockway Sheetz for a domestic incident. When police arrived at Sheetz they learned that Dilley was fleeing from the Washington Township domestic incident.
When police arrived at the home of the incident, they found the victim in an ambulance with a broken arm and numerous bruises and abrasions. She reportedly told police her nephew, Dilley, had beat her up.
Police later interviewed the victim at Penn Highlands DuBois. She reportedly told police Dilley was delusional and questioned her about people hiding in her home and his life. When she could not answer his questions, he would punch her.
She also reported he allegedly had a knife in his hand, and told her he was going to stab and kill her. At this point, the victim became physically ill and told Dilley she needed to lay down, and to just kill her. Dilley then told her he was leaving, so the victim told him to just take her car and go.
After Dilley left, the victim texted her brother for help. Her brother called police, and also found Dilley in the victim’s car at the Brockway Sheetz, where the second call came from.
Dilley is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. He does not have a preliminary hearing schedule at this time.